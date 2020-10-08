FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in FirstEnergy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 98,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,347,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,356,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

Shares of FE stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

