Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 7.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.61 million.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSKR shares. Truist started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

