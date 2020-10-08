Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 384 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Fulton Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,367. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.31.

Shares of TFC opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

