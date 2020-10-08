Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJK. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,799,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $19,480,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,565,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,039,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJK opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.