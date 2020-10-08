iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $74.56 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

