Gradient Investments LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 83.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,100,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $3,412,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

