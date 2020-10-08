Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 142.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shopify by 24.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after buying an additional 1,050,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Shopify by 69.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after buying an additional 1,991,970 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 11.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,592,000 after buying an additional 341,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,926,045,000 after buying an additional 78,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Shopify by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,330,000 after buying an additional 24,291 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,016.89.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,073.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,759.69, a PEG ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,146.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $987.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $822.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

