ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,007,000 after purchasing an additional 209,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $34.33 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra downgraded ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

