6,178 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 117,690 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 26,395 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 143,233 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,091,000.

FNDF opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.48. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $29.21.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.