Gradient Investments LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 266,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,502,000 after buying an additional 24,475 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 100,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,579,000 after purchasing an additional 104,328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $95.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average is $90.24. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

