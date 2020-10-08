Gradient Investments LLC Has $229,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,367 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on USB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

