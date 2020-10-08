iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,811 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $83.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.90. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

