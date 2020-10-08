Gradient Investments LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 101,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 59,863 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $24.93.

