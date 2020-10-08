Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 97.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $313.00 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $329.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.60.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

