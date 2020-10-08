Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after buying an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,882,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,658,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17,406.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,729,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $87.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average is $87.81. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.