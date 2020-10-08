Gradient Investments LLC Sells 556 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,010.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.9% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 390,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $174.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.01 and its 200 day moving average is $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $175.44. The stock has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.67.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

