Gradient Investments LLC Has $309,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 759,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 467.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 121,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 99,791 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 970,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.6% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 202,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

