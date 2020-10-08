Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Stake Raised by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,493,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

BSJO opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49.

