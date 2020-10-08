Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 154.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $57.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $59.56.

