Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.21 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $22.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80.

