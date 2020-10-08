Gradient Investments LLC Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,295,173,000 after purchasing an additional 116,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 910,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,092,042,000 after purchasing an additional 554,002 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $877,940,000 after purchasing an additional 315,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,250.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,916,000 after buying an additional 4,381,861 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.29.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $166.49 on Thursday. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

