Gradient Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,910,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,261,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,348,000 after purchasing an additional 681,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

NYSE PM opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

