Gradient Investments LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 102,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,121,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $744,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,393,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 105,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $54.44 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75.

