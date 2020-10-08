Gradient Investments LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% during the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $154.77 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $156.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.42.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.