Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,910 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,216,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,116 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $216,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,685 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,638,584 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,956 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock opened at $36.49 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.