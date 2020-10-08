Gradient Investments LLC Has $500,000 Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 75,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of BCE by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 539,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,177,000. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

NYSE BCE opened at $41.79 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.247 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.