Gradient Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 851.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Shares of THG stock opened at $96.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.85. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

