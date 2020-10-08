Gradient Investments LLC Has $505,000 Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 33.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,289,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,696,000 after buying an additional 5,134,696 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,221,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,712,000 after buying an additional 1,589,395 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,171,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,518,000 after buying an additional 1,494,576 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,847,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,076,000 after buying an additional 1,364,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $70,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.06. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.79.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

