Gradient Investments LLC Sells 280 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 4,432.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,197,000 after acquiring an additional 309,073 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,877,000 after purchasing an additional 297,326 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of National Grid by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,043,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,800,000 after purchasing an additional 154,401 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,586,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in shares of National Grid by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 93,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 47,515 shares during the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGG. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $60.62 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

