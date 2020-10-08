Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 1,520 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in China Mobile by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in China Mobile by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in China Mobile by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in China Mobile by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in China Mobile by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 33,278 shares during the period. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHL shares. New Street Research lowered shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. China Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of China Mobile stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.87. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $44.93.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.9871 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

