Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,131 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEAS. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $467,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 253,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 44.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 991,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 93,302 shares during the period.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

NYSE SEAS opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The company’s revenue was down 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $281,955.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 7,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $163,647.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.