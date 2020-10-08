Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Altria Group by 39.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 754.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 34,610 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 142,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.53 on Thursday. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.01.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

