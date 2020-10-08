Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 66,522 Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of Oceaneering International worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 653,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 37,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 251,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 314,003 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 376,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 170,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 38,280 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $372.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $427.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.30 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

OII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

