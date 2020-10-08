Gradient Investments LLC Sells 8,827 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,827 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in UBS Group by 118.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

