Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Relx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. Relx PLC has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investec raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ABN Amro lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

