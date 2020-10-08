Gradient Investments LLC Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ABB by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,094,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,972,000 after acquiring an additional 716,182 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ABB by 57.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,638,000 after acquiring an additional 480,175 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in ABB during the second quarter worth about $10,521,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ABB by 43.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after acquiring an additional 363,973 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ABB by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,469,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,389,000 after acquiring an additional 267,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $26.66.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

