Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,529 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 826.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 101,442 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 57.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,207,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,491,000 after buying an additional 123,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,010.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 160,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $47.23 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

