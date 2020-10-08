Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,241 Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of Signet Jewelers worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,133.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $127,000.

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. CICC Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.60.

SIG opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $0.94. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

