Gradient Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6,618.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE EMR opened at $68.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.