Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 215,036 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after buying an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 12.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,272,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 60,208 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 21.7% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 59,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

CMCSA stock opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $205.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

