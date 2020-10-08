Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,116.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. New Street Research began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NYSE TSM opened at $86.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $450.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.64. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.4253 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 62.79%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

