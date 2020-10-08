Gradient Investments LLC Sells 232 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,508,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,080,000 after purchasing an additional 352,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,176,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,017,000 after purchasing an additional 281,520 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 239,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,482,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,816,000 after buying an additional 157,777 shares during the period. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 73.42%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

