Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,894,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,605,000 after buying an additional 2,281,653 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Rogers Communications by 30.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,867,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,132,000 after buying an additional 1,364,242 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Rogers Communications by 267.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,251,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,299,000 after buying an additional 910,873 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Rogers Communications by 125.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,089,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,115,000 after buying an additional 607,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Rogers Communications by 150.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,000,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,190,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

NYSE RCI opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.10. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.3717 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

