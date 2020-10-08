Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.1% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 67,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 35.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 11.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. ABN Amro upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

NYSE CCEP opened at $39.42 on Thursday. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $58.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

