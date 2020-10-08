Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,051 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Amcor by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. BofA Securities started coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.09.

In other news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

