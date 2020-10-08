Gradient Investments LLC Sells 420 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 62,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,225,000 after buying an additional 62,336 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 67,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 21,815 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 370,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

In other news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,420,588.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TEL opened at $104.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $105.17. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of -337.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

