Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Linde by 54.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,755,173,000 after buying an additional 3,585,367 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Linde by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,457,000 after buying an additional 949,256 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $170,472,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Linde by 9.8% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after buying an additional 371,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Linde by 122.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 656,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,195,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.67.

LIN opened at $238.95 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $260.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.96.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

