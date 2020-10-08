The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group cut The Unilever Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

UL stock opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The Unilever Group has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.88. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.03%.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

