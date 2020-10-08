Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 480 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $177.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

