Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 982 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $279.92 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $303.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

